A man who went on a 12-hour crime spree across West Sussex, threatening residents with a knife, has been jailed for three and a half years.

Zac Brazil went into two addresses in Littlehampton and Storrington, armed with a knife on the afternoon of 3 January.

He left one woman with minor injuries and damaged the victim’s glasses by stamping on them.

Brazil, 26, of no fixed address, was also found with cannabis on him when searched by police. The court heard that the previous day, he had been caught driving while disqualified and without insurance.

At Lewes Crown Court he was sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment and was handed a five-year Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO), which gives police the powers to search him at any time in a public place for a year.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further 90 months.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “This is a deserved result for Brazil who caused distress to a number of victims.

“Not only the prison sentence, but the power of the SVRO is so important and I am proud of the team for securing yet another one.

“This shows our commitment to make sure dangerous and persistent offenders are taken off the streets.”