Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s contract with Eurotunnel set to end

Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s (KFRS) private contract with Eurotunnel is set to end next year.

The organisation has provided exclusive, round the clock fire cover at the crossing for nearly 30 years.

The contractual arrangement with the Channel Tunnel is separate to KFRS’ day-to-day public services.

KFRS Chief Executive Ann Millington said: “While the operation is no longer viable for Kent Fire and Rescue Service, fire cover and safety will not be compromised - there will still be a fire station at the tunnel with a full fire and rescue team.

"KFRS’ strong working relationship with Eurotunnel will continue, and firefighters at stations nearest to the crossing, such as Dover, Folkestone, and Ashford, will continue to respond to emergencies at the site when called out via 999, in the usual way.”

Eurotunnel will consider alternative 24/7 onsite services over the next year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…