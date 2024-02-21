A major road closure is in place on the M27 due to a serious multi-vehicle collision involving a lorry.

The motorway is closed westbound between Junction 7 near Hedge End and Junction 5 for Southampton, while emergency services deal with the incident.

Lanes three and four of Junction 4 are also closed on the eastbound carriageway.

The closure has been in force since around 1pm on Wednesday 21 February.

Traffic within the cordoned off section of road is being released from the rear.

Lanes three and four of J4 are also closed on the M27 eastbound carriageway. Credit: uktraffic.live

Drivers are being asked to follow the hollow square diversion symbol which has been put in place.

Motorists are being advised to allow for extra journey time and to plan ahead.

National Highways has published the following diversion route directions:

From the M27 westbound, leave at junction 7. At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A334 Charles Watts Way.

At the next roundabout, use the 4th exit and join the A27.

Continue on the A27 for approximately 2 miles, through West End to a roundabout with Wide Lane.

Use the 2nd exit and join Wide Lane.

Continue on Wide Lane passing beneath the M27 to a roundabout.

Use the 1st exit and continue to the A335 Wide Lane roundabout.

Use the 1st exit and join the A335.

Continue to the M27 junction 5 interchange.

At junction 5 roundabout, use the 3rd exit to re-join the M27 westbound.

