A 22-year-old man has been arrested after another man had a noxious substance thrown at him in a graveyard in Kent.

The victim is said to have had an unidentified corrosive liquid thrown at him after he entered St Laurence Graveyard off Manston Road in Ramsgate at around 8.20pm on 11 February.

He was treated in hospital for burns but has since been discharged.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday (20 February) and has been bailed pending further inquiries, Kent Police said.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to a man who is believed to have walked out of the churchyard around 9pm, who is being treated as a witness and not a suspect.

The man is described as white, in his mid to late 20s, with short dark hair and glasses and wearing blue jeans, a black coat with a hood and black headphones.

People can contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/23590/24 or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.

