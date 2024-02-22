Play Brightcove video

A pub in Fareham has been destroyed in a fire which broke out earlier this morning.

Around 50 firefighters have been at The Osborne View on Hill Head Road since the alarm was raised just before 2.30am.

Staff were evacuated from the building and no guests were staying in the hotel.

The pub has been completely gutted by the fire which broke out in the early hours of Thursday. (22 February) Credit: ITV Meridian

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines and two water carriers are currently on site.

People are being asked to avoid Hill Head Road which is currently impassable because of a large number of emergency vehicles.

People are being told to keep windows and doors closed due to the thick smoke. Credit: ITV Meridian

Residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke.

