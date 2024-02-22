Part of the M27 in Hampshire remains closed this morning following a crash in which a lorry driver died.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway at Junction 5 at Southampton Airport at around 12:30pm on Wednesday (21 February) to reports of a collision involving two cars, a Volkswagen Polo and Nissan Juke, and a lorry.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his family has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A woman, who was in the Nissan, reported minor injuries.

Several hours after the crash the lorry caught fire causing damage to an overhead motorway gantry. Credit: ITV Meridian

Several hours after the crash, the lorry caught fire, and a gantry has been damaged.

Three people - a 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have been taken to hospital.

The road remains closed on Thursday (22 February) and National Highways say it may remain shut until tonight while emergency roadworks take place through out the day/evening.

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs:

From the M27 westbound, leave at junction 9.

At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A27.

Follow the A27 to the Segensworth roundabout.

At the roundabout, use the 5th exit and remain on the A27.

Follow the A27 for approximately 3 miles, through Park Gate/Sarisbury and continuing over the River Hamble, to the Windhover roundabout. Use the 4th exit and join the A3024.

Follow to the M27 junction 8 interchange.

At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A3024.

Follow to the Windhover roundabout.

Use the 4th exit and join the A27.

Follow the A27 West End Road for approximately 1 mile, to the next roundabout.

Use the 3rd exit and join the A334 Charles Watts Way.

Follow to the M27 junction 7 interchange

From the M27 westbound, junction 7.

At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A334 Charles Watts Way.

At the next roundabout, use the 4th exit and join the A27.

Continue on the A27 for approximately 2 miles, through West End to a roundabout with Wide Lane.

Use the 2nd exit and join Wide Lane.

Continue on Wide Lane passing beneath the M27 to a roundabout.

Use the 1st exit and continue to the A335 Wide Lane roundabout.

Use the 1st exit and join the A335.

Continue to the M27 junction 5 interchange.

At junction 5 roundabout, use the 3rd exit to re-join the M27 westbound.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

"Were you in the area at the time of the collision?

"Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240076451.

"Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire. police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ cor/tell-us-about-existing- case-report/"