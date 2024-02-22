Police investigating the discovery of a human placenta in Southampton say they have located the mother and baby and both are safe and well.

Detectives launched an investigation after the discovery in the Holly Brook Park area of Southampton in June last year.

Officers have been looking to understand the circumstances of why the placenta was in the public area and to ensure that the mother and baby are safe and well.

They say the mother and baby have been found in the city and that the family involved have done nothing wrong, therefore there will be no criminal investigation.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

Southampton Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: “We are delighted that this is the conclusion of this case, which we all hoped it would be, following months of work to locate those involved and ensure that they were safe and well.

“We as police had a duty to investigate the discovery, which is a highly unusual occurrence for the area.

"We had to consider the very real possibility that the mother and baby involved had potentially come to harm, and we needed to do everything we could to ensure that this wasn’t the case.

"If it had been the case, it was vital that we offered the appropriate support and help, as well as bringing anyone who may have caused them harm, to justice.

“We have established that the family involved have done nothing wrong, and there is to be no criminal investigation now that they have been located.

"We have visited and spoken with many members of the community and undertaken an extensive number of enquiries throughout the past several months and would like to thank members of the public, as well as the many community groups and partnership agencies in the city who assisted us.

"We thank you all, as well as the wider public, for your support and understanding throughout the course of our investigation."