ITV News Meridian's aerial pictures show what’s left of The Osborne View.

The owners of a seafront pub near Fareham say they remain 'totally committed' to rebuilding it after it was completely gutted by a fire.

However, local people fear it will be years before The Osborne View at Hill Head will reopen.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of yesterday morning (22 February) and the local community is still in shock.

Local resident Rod Massingham said: "We woke up at about 3 o'clock that morning and I was attracted by a red glow on all my windows at the front of the house. I looked out and to my astonishment the pub was absolutely ablaze. It was an inferno."

Matt Kearsey, Managing Director, Hall & Woodhouse: "Thanks to the continuing efforts of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service the site of The Osborne View has now been made safe and we have been able to take the building back from the emergency services, for which I am immensely grateful.

"The ferocity of the fire has caused major inconvenience and concern to the local community, in some cases to a significant degree, and so I am truly thankful for the understanding of those who have been affected.

"Their support at such a challenging time is very much appreciated by all at Hall & Woodhouse.

"Our immediate priority has been to ensure the personal wellbeing of affected team members, five of which were resident on site at the time of the fire.

"These team members have been relocated to a hotel while we arrange alternative longer-term accommodation, and we have also supported them in purchasing necessities to replace those lost in the fire.

"We are now finalising plans to provide longer-term practical and emotional support and will be liaising closely with all those affected in the coming days as we progress our assistance.

"It is clear that due to the extent of the fire, the original building has been sadly lost. I know that many people in the locality will also be feeling the impact of the damage to this much-loved neighbourhood asset.

"We will be closed for the foreseeable future, but we remain totally committed to rebuilding The Osborne View as a pub and to our part in the local community in the long term. We will update on plans when we are able."

Locals fear that this sad sight is one that will last for years.

Local resident Sharon Vardy said: "I wasn't going to come down.

"I don't know why, I just thought I needed to come down and have a look. I wish I hadn't to be honest because it's devastating.

"I don't even want to look at it anymore It. It's awful, really awful."

Firefighters came back to The Osbourne View earlier today (23 February) to find out what happened.

They believe a faulty tumble dryer is the reason behind the blaze.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At this stage it is believed the blaze was caused by an electrical fault involving a tumble dryer."

