Gary Furlong, father of James Furlong, reads a statement outside the Old Bailey on behalf of all the families.

The families of three men killed in a terror attack in Reading's Forbury Gardens have spoken of their shock and disappointment following the conclusion of the inquest into their deaths.

James Furlong, Dr David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett were stabbed to death as they had a picnic in the park on 20 June 2020.

Their killer, Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah, is currently serving a whole life order in prison.

At a hearing on Friday (23 February), Judge Coroner Sir Adrian Fulford confirmed he intends to give his full conclusion of the inquest on Friday 26 April at the Old Bailey.

Counsel to the inquest and interested parties agreed that Article 2 should be engaged.

The ruling provides the court with a bigger remit and extra scope to investigate in circumstances where an individual may have been relying on protection from the State.

Khairi Saadallah is currently serving a whole life order in prison after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders. Credit: PA Media

The inquest at the Old Bailey has heard substantial evidence about Saadallah’s extremist risk, offending history, and mental health issues, as well as how his risk of harm to the public was assessed, managed and responded following his release from prison on 5 June 2020 up to the terror attack itself on 20 June 2020.

In a statement read outside court on behalf of the families of James Furlong, Dr David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, Gary Furlong, father of James Furlong said: "I speak for the families of Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, Dr David Wails and my son, James Furlong.

"For six weeks we have listened to evidence given in the inquests into the deaths of our beloved Joseph, David and James.

"We have listened as public bodies and individuals have given their account of their dealings with Khairi Saadallah in the years, months and weeks before he carried out his murderous attack.

"As we have listened, our shock and utter disappointment at the way these public bodies have functioned has deepened. It has deepened to the point that we fundamentally question whether our faith in their combined ability to protect our families was misplaced.

"Public bodies have explained the challenge they faced in measuring and balancing the risk that Saddallah posed. But we have heard evidence of poor communication, meaning the individuals tasked with monitoring Saadallah and protecting the public did not have full and accurate information about the risk of harm he posed.

"We trust the Judge Coroner will take all of this into account when he gives his conclusion."

The families' solicitor Benjamin Burrows said: "The families of James Furlong, Dr David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett have listened bravely and intently to the witness evidence given over the past six weeks at the inquest into the deaths of their loved ones.

"It has not been easy for them to listen to the detailed and candid accounts given by public bodies and individuals. and their legal team would like to pay tribute to the determination they have shown.

"We will now wait for the Judge Coroner to give his conclusion, and trust that it will be a fair and accurate measure of any missed opportunities on the part of those public bodies and individuals who worked with Saadallah and had responsibility for protecting the public from the risk of harm he posed."