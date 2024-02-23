The family of a man who was murdered after getting lost on night out in Oxford have paid an emotional tribute to him, describing his death as "a traumatic, devastating blow, leaving a void impossible to fill."

Jorge Javier Martin Carreno, 30, was found dead at a popular bathing spot near the city centre in July 2021.

Today Scarlet Blake, 25, was found guilty of his murder at Oxford Crown Court. She'll be sentenced on Monday. (26 February)

Paying tribute, Mr Martin Carreno’s family said: "We as a family, wish to pay tribute to Jorge, our beloved son and brother, an extraordinary being full of passion and kindness.

"Jorge was not only an exemplary child but also an exceptional being. He was distinguished by his incredible affection, friendliness, and his ability to give himself fully to others.

"Jorge's innate curiosity and creativity drove him to explore, learn, and experiment tirelessly. He studied electrical engineering, where his dedication and passion were evident in every project he undertook, manifesting in a deep commitment to innovation.

"He dreamed of a future where he could make a difference with his skills and ambitions, aspiring to create and build a better world. His life was imbued with love for music, photography, reading, and sports. He played the guitar skilfully and radiated kindness and humour among all those lucky enough to have known him.

"Being a triplet brother, Jorge shared not only blood ties with his brothers but was also their best friend. His friends adored him. He had an affable heart and sense of humour that filled every space with laughter and complicity.

"Jorge, with his caring and friendly nature, lit up any place, always spreading joy with his wit and contagious curiosity. With a great sense of humour, his immense desire to live and enjoy life made him a special being. Always ready to help and listen to others; he was above all, an incredibly good person.

The River Cherwell - where Mr Martin Carreno's body was found in July 2021. Credit: ITV Meridian

"The loss of Jorge has left an open wound in the heart of his family but also in all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. This loss feels like a traumatic, devastating blow, leaving a void impossible to fill. Going through the pain of losing a son, a brother, under such tragic and unjustified circumstances, is a trial no family should face.

"Today his absence leaves a deep wound in our hearts. His life was stolen, cutting short his projects and dreams. This tribute is a reminder of Jorge but also a call to justice. There can be no peace until justice is served.

"We ask not only for justice for him but also for protection to prevent other people, other families, from suffering the immense pain caused by such cruel and senseless murders.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks for the incredible support from family, friends, the police, and our lawyers during this tough time. Your kindness, support and solidarity have been a guiding light in the pursuit of justice for Jorge, providing hope and showing immense respect to our family.

"To those who offered comfort and helped honour Jorge's memory, your generosity is deeply appreciated. Thank you for advocating for Jorge and standing with us.

"May this inexplicable loss drive us to fight for a world where justice prevails and where we can build a safer future for everyone. Every day, we will remember Jorge, his laughter, his joy, his zest for life, and all those unforgettable moments we shared. Thank you for being part of this family; we feel fortunate to have had you in our lives.

"Thank you for teaching us to live with heart and soul. Jorge, you will always be present in our hearts."

The family also released their tribute In Spanish reading: "Ante este tribunal hoy, nosotros, como familia, deseamos rendir homenaje a Jorge, nuestro amado hijo y hermano, un ser extraordinario lleno de pasión y bondad. Jorge no fue solo un niño ejemplar sino también un ser excepcional. Se distinguía por su increíble afecto, amabilidad y su capacidad para entregarse completamente a los demás.

"La innata curiosidad y creatividad de Jorge lo impulsaban a explorar, aprender y experimentar incansablemente. Estudió ingeniería eléctrica, donde su dedicación y pasión eran evidentes en cada proyecto que emprendía, manifestándose en un profundo compromiso por la innovación.

"Soñaba con un futuro en el que pudiera hacer la diferencia con sus habilidades y ambiciones, aspirando a crear y construir un mundo mejor. Su vida estaba impregnada de amor por la música, la fotografía, la lectura y el deporte. Tocaba la guitarra con habilidad e irradiaba bondad y humor entre todos aquellos afortunados de conocerlo.

"Siendo hermano trillizo, Jorge compartía no solo lazos de sangre con sus hermanos, sino que también era su mejor amigo. Sus amigos lo adoraban. Su corazón afable y su sentido del humor llenaban cada espacio con risas y complicidad. Jorge, con su naturaleza cuidadosa y amigable, iluminaba cualquier lugar, siempre esparciendo alegría con su ingenio y curiosidad contagiosa.

"Con un gran sentido del humor, su inmenso deseo de vivir y disfrutar de la vida lo hacían un ser especial. Siempre dispuesto a ayudar y escuchar a los demás, Jorge era, sobre todo, una persona increíblemente buena. La pérdida de Jorge ha dejado una herida abierta en el corazón de su familia y en la de todos aquellos que tuvieron el placer de conocerlo.

"Esta pérdida se siente como un golpe traumático y devastador, dejando un vacío imposible de llenar. Atravesar el dolor de perder a un hijo, a un hermano, bajo circunstancias tan trágicas e injustificadas, es una prueba que ninguna familia debería enfrentar. Hoy, su ausencia deja una profunda herida en nuestros corazones. Su vida fue robada, truncando sus proyectos y sueños.

"Este homenaje no es solo un recordatorio de Jorge sino también un llamado a la justicia. No puede haber paz hasta que se haga justicia. Pedimos no solo justicia para él sino también protección para evitar que otras personas, otras familias, sufran el inmenso dolor causado por asesinatos tan crueles y sin sentido. Extendemos nuestro más sincero agradecimiento por el increíble apoyo de la familia, amigos, la policía y nuestros abogados durante este difícil momento.

"Su amabilidad, apoyo y solidaridad han sido una luz guía en esta búsqueda de justicia para Jorge, brindando esperanza y mostrando un inmenso respeto a nuestra familia. A aquellos que ofrecieron consuelo y ayudaron a honrar la memoria de Jorge, su generosidad es profundamente apreciada. Gracias por abogar por Jorge y estar con nosotros.

"Que esta pérdida inexplicable nos impulse a luchar por un mundo donde prevalezca la justicia y donde podamos construir un futuro más seguro para todos. Cada día, recordaremos a Jorge, su risa, su alegría, su entusiasmo por la vida y todos esos momentos inolvidables que compartimos. Gracias por ser parte de esta familia; nos sentimos afortunados de haberlo tenido en nuestras vidas.

"Gracias por enseñarnos a vivir con el corazón y el alma. Jorge, siempre estarás presente en nuestros corazones."

