A girl has been bitten by a dog outside a shop in Tankerton, Kent.

The youngster was with a woman on Tankerton Road at around 5pm on Tuesday (20 February) when its alleged she was bitten as she walked past a small dog that was tethered outside the shop door.

The girl sustained puncture wounds to her finger and received treatment for her injuries.

An investigation was launched and police are now looking for a man seen in the area at the time of the incident.

He is described as white, of slim build and with a slim face, wearing a blue jacket with white reflective patches and a green beanie hat.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/12815/24. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

