An "incredibly rare" Roman figurine has been found during the excavation of a medieval site in Kent.

Archaeologists made the discovery at Smallhythe Place, a site cared for by the National Trust.

Finds from a Roman settlement in use between the 1st and 3rd centuries included the head of a figurine of the god Mercury, made from pipeclay, which experts believe to be “incredibly rare”.

The site has been the subject of investigations for several years by archaeologists undertaking research on the shipyard by the river Rother which was one of the most significant Royal shipbuilding centres of medieval England.

The National Trust says religion was a central part of daily life in most Roman provinces, and statues and portable figurines of gods were worshipped by both the Roman elite and ordinary citizens in their homes.

Mercury was the god of all the fine arts as well as commerce and financial success but pipeclay examples are extremely rare, with less than ten so far found from Roman Britain.

Most pipeclay figurines found in Britain are of female deities, the majority being of Venus.

Mercury pipeclay examples are extremely rare, with less than ten so far found from Roman Britain. Credit: National Trust

Nathalie Cohen, National Trust archaeologist, said: “Our excavations at Smallhythe revealed previously undiscovered Roman activity, dating from the 1st-3rd centuries AD, where we found tiles stamped with the mark of the Roman fleet (the Classis Britannica), ceramics including an intact pot, and evidence for buildings, boundary features and pits – which provide tantalising clues to the nature of this riverside community.

“But to come across a head of a figurine of Mercury, in pipeclay, is incredibly rare. Just 5cm tall, the head is clearly visible as Mercury, with his winged headdress. We sadly did not find the remaining part of the figurine.”

The National Trust says the complete figurine probably would have depicted Mercury standing, either draped with a short cloak, or naked, holding a staff with two intertwined snakes.

Dr Matthew Fittock, an expert on ceramic figurines in Roman Britain, said: “Pipeclay figurines were mainly used by civilians for private religious practice in domestic shrines and occasionally in temples and the graves of often sick children.

“Rather than pieces being discarded because they were broken, there is evidence to suggest that deliberately breaking some figurine heads was an important ritual practice, whereas whole figurines are usually found in graves.

"Finds like this at Smallhythe provide an extremely valuable insight into the religious beliefs and practices of the culturally mixed populations of the Roman provinces.”

The Mercury head along with other finds from the excavation will go on show at Smallhythe Place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...