Police have revealed a lorry driver who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the M27 in Hampshire was a 36-year-old man from Salisbury in Wiltshire.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward following the collision involving a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo at Junction 5 on the westbound carriage way of the motorway.

The driver of the lorry died at the scene and police say his family are being supported by specially trained officers. The westbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 5 was closed for almost two days while repairs were carried out to an overhead gantry which was damaged when the lorry later caught fire.

A 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving.

A 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, of drink driving, and of drug driving.

A 37-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

All three have since been released on bail until 21 May while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances that led to this collision.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

"Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 quoting reference 44240076451."