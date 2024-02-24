Events to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been taking place across the South and South East.

In Eastbourne, people gathered in the centre of the town. A Ukrainian musician performed traditional songs. Later, a vigil will be held to remember those who have died during the conflict. The event was arranged by the Association of Ukraine Refugees Great Britain - Eastbourne branch.

The Association of Ukrainian Refugees Great Britain was formed in 1946, following the end of World War II, to offer support and sanctuary for those displaced by German & Russian occupying forces during that period and since.

Valentyna Horbai came to the UK just over a year ago and was joined by her husband 6 months ago.

She says: "I'm so sad we mark this second anniversary. We expected this war would last one month. But it's lasted so long."

Ekaterina Parfenova from Belarus has been volunteering to help Ukrainians in Eastbourne since the start of the war. She says Ukrainians need help with housing and mental health support and say it's vital the British people continue to support Ukrainians.

Traditional songs were performed after a peaceful march through Reading.

Meanwhile, in Reading, displaced families, friends and supporters gathered in Forbury Gardens to say thank you to the communities who have helped them but also to stand in solidarity against the war. There were speeches and singing from Ukrainian choirs to mark the anniversary.