Parts of Kent are without water today due to a fault at one of Southern Water's supply works.

People in areas including Minster, Wingham, Ash and Bekesbourne have had to go to two water bottle stations which opened up last night.

Bottled water stations have opened as homes see supply cut Credit: ITV Meridian

Southern Water says its due to a fault with the treatment process at its Wingham supply works.

It has apologised and is working to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for the company said, "We’re sorry customers in areas of Adisham, Ash, Aylesham, Bekesbourne, Bridge, St Nicholas-at-Wade and Monkton may still be experiencing a loss of supply or low water pressure this morning.

This is due to technical issues at our Wingham Water Supply Works involving the water treatment process.

Teams are on-site and have been working through the night to address the issue. Their efforts will continue throughout today.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…