Woman's death in Buckinghamshire leads police to launch a murder investigation

Police in Buckinghamshire have launched a murder investigation due to the death of a woman early this morning.

Officers were called to Seeleys Road in Beaconsfield at around 6:20am.

A woman who was in her 40s, was found with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 39 year old man from Beaconsfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

The investigation is still in its early stages, however we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

A scene watch is currently in place. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to one of our officers.”

