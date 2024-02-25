Cyclist left with life-threatening head injury after collision with Porsche in Andover
A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening head injuries after a collision with a Porsche in Andover.
The air-ambulance was mobilised to take the man in his 60's to Southampton General Hospital following the accident in New Street at 1.45pm on Saturday, 24 Feb.
The road remained closed for much of the day while officers carried out investigations.
Hampshire Police are appealing for any information or witnesses to the collision.