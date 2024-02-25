Library footage of the A249 at Church Hill Credit: Google Images

A teenage girl has died and two boys are in hospital after a crash on the A249 in Kent.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called at around 6.50pm on Saturday 24 February after a Toyota Hilux collided with a road barrier and overturned.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on the northbound carriageway between Maidstone and Sittingbourne, near the Stockbury roundabout and junction with Church Hill.

The girl, aged 16, sadly died at the scene. Her family has been informed.

A boy, believed to be 15, was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries, while a 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing by death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are being led by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) and officers are urging drivers with dashcam to check for any important footage.

"We also want to speak to anyone who saw collision, or the Toyota in the moments leading up to it."

