Kent man charged with murder of woman in Farnborough

A Kent man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Farnborough.

Police found the body of Samantha Holden, 56, at a house on Church Road West in September 2022, after being alerted to her sudden death.

We were called at 4.12pm on Friday 9 September 2022 following reports of a sudden death at a property on Church Road West in Farnborough.

Paying tribute, her family described Samantha as a “kind and beautiful soul who will be forever loved”.

Hampshire Police said that following a thorough investigation, Adam Watson, 37, of Brabazon Road, Eastchurch, Kent, but previously of Dukes Court, Queensmead, Farnborough, has now been charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Thursday 21 March.