A construction company worker has run the Brighton Half Marathon to raise funds for the hospice charity which cared for both his partners, who had cancer.

James Power has taken part in the race for the last four years, in memory of his wife Natalie and later partner Nicky Burton.

The 53-year-old was one of 10,000 people taking part in the half-marathon weekend and completed the event with family and friends.

Sunday's event was the 34th race to be held in the city.

Former Wales rugby captain and HIV campaigner Gareth Thomas started the race, which is organised by local charity The Sussex Beacon.

Mr Power, who lives in Watford, Hertfordshire, lost his wife Natalie to stomach cancer.

The couple were due to get married in Italy in August 2011, but instead had a small wedding in Watford, surrounded by close family and friends.

Mrs Power stayed at a Peace Hospice Care inpatient unit in Watford from July to August 2012, before spending six weeks at her parents’ home in Henham, Essex, where she died.

“They couldn’t have done enough for her,” said Mr Power.

“The way they treated her, my family, her friends, whoever came to see her, was absolutely amazing.”

Mr Power with Nicky Burton and the t-shirt he wore in her memory

In 2015 Mr Power met Nicky Burton, and said he was “in disbelief” when she was admitted to the same Peace Hospice Care inpatient unit in March 2019, after being diagnosed with an incurable lung cancer in about November 2018.

She died there on March 5 2019, at the age of 47.

Mr Power said that despite it being a “difficult” time, he wanted to raise funds for the place which looked after both women with “such love, care and attention”.

James Power with friends and family at the Brighton Half Marathon in 2020 Credit: James Power/PA

He has run the Brighton Half Marathon every year since 2020 for the charity, now operating as Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, after a promise he made to Ms Burton.

He said: “Nicky was big into her running and she used to run three times a week, up to 25 miles a week, and we used to do some half marathons and run together.

“Nicky would glide as a runner, whereas although I come from a sporting background, I would sometimes look a bit awkward when I ran, and Nicky would always jokingly tell me, ‘look at your face, why don’t you run with a smile. It will be easier if you run with a smile’.”

The Brighton Half Marathon event raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity every year.