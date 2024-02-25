Hundreds of teens turn up at 'viral' house party in Worthing as police intervene
Hundreds of teenagers had to be dispersed in Worthing after a house party which was allegedly advertised on social media.
Officers were called to an address on Poulters Road on Friday evening (23 February) following reports of anti-social behaviour from neighbours.
The party is believed to have got out of control after details were shared publicly on Facebook.
Videos and photos shared on social media show hundreds of teenagers - who appear to be of secondary school age - hanging around outside the house after attempting to enter the party.
An 18-year-old man was later assaulted in South Street, Tarring and taken to hospital. Witnesses are being sought.
Sussex Police said a Section 34 Dispersal Order was authorised, giving officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about the assault to contact them.
