Hundreds of teenagers had to be dispersed in Worthing after a house party which was allegedly advertised on social media.

Officers were called to an address on Poulters Road on Friday evening (23 February) following reports of anti-social behaviour from neighbours.

Police were given powers to disperse the gathering Credit: Eddie Mitchell

The party is believed to have got out of control after details were shared publicly on Facebook.

Videos and photos shared on social media show hundreds of teenagers - who appear to be of secondary school age - hanging around outside the house after attempting to enter the party.

An 18-year-old man was later assaulted in South Street, Tarring and taken to hospital. Witnesses are being sought.

Police at the scene in Worthing Credit: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said a Section 34 Dispersal Order was authorised, giving officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner.

An 18-year-old man was later taken to hospital following an assault

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the assault to contact them.

