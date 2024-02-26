Coaches full of Maidstone United fans head up to Coventry for FA Cup match

Coaches full of Maidstone United fans have headed up to Coventry for tonight's FA Cup match.

The cheering fans left the Kent football ground, Gallagher Stadium, to make the trip up to the Midlands as their team prepares to take on Coventry City.

The non-league Kent team are the lowest ranked to reach the last-16 since the 1970s.

They will be playing against Championship side Coventry who are 94 places higher in the football pyramid in the 2023/24 Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round.

Coaches have made the journey to the Midlands ahead of the FA Cup match. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Both teams will be bidding for a place in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the match, three Maidstone United and two Coventry City fans met up for breakfast in a Coventry cafe to talk about tonight's game.

Maidstone United supporter James Hammond, said: "It means everything. Biggest game in our history.

"Still doesn't seem real particularly when you see the last-16 and you've got clubs like Manchester United, Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool and Maidstone United."

Fans supporting both teams met up for breakfast this morning. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Another supporter James Marshall added: "Whatever happens obviously, we've come this far we can only be proud of our lads and in our eyes they're all heroes to us."

Sitting with them was Coventry City supporter Ross Cooper who said "it is a big game" for his team too with a quarter-final at stake.

He said: "We've not been in the quarter finals at this stage since 2009 when we played Chelsea and it's a big opportunity.

"I think - no disrespect to Maidstone - but out of all the teams in the draw I think everyone wanted either Man City or Maidstone because it does bring the magic of the FA Cup and that's what it's all about."

Kick-off will be at 7.45pm tonight on ITV4.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...