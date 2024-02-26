Maidstone United beaten by Coventry in FA Cup fifth round

Maidstone United lost out on a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after their match against Coventry City in the fifth round.

Maidstone went two-nil down inside the first fifteen minutes of the match. That became three-nil down before half time.

Ellis Simms completed his hat-trick for the Championship side. It finished 5-0 to Coventry.

The Stones were up against Coventry City who are 94 places higher than them in the football pyramid.

The Kent team have still made history as the lowest-ranked team to reach the last 16 since the 1970s.

