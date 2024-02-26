A man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed.

It happened during a fight in College Lane, Littlemore, yesterday (Sunday 25 February).

The men remain in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one who is in a stable condition.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested remains in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Krista Thompson, said: “Our investigation into this serious incident continues at pace and we have now made an arrest.

“There will continue to be a large police presence and a scene watch on in the area for the next couple of days whilst we carry out our investigation. If anyone has any questions of specific concern, please approach our officers and they will do their best to answer.

“I know that this may cause concern to people, but please be reassured that we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who has any information, which you think could be useful to us, please call 101, quoting reference number 43240089409.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

