Armed police officers have surrounded a home in Aldershot following a report of a man with a firearm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were called at 5.42am to a report of a man with a firearm at an address in Deadbrook Lane, Aldershot.

Officers are currently carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.

Police say no further reports have been received and no weapon has been located.

One resident, Sam Newby-Marsh, said traffic officers closed the road and stopped people and vehicles from going through.

He said: " I guess it’s just the last thing you expect when you wake up to come to work.”

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you were in the area at that time and saw any suspicious behaviour, please contact 101 quoting the reference number 44240084769.

"In an emergency situation, please call 999."

