A cowboy builder who carried out sub-standard work in Swindon, leaving some unfinished and unsafe, has been sentenced.

Raj Kumar Bagga, who's 59 and from Old Walcot, began work on a loft conversion which a surveyor said could have catastrophically collapsed.

The judge called Bagga highly reckless, causing his victims suffering and misery.

The incomplete loft conversion that was concluded unsafe Credit: Swindon Borough Council

He was handed an eight month prison sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

He will have to carry out 200 hours of community service and given a criminal behaviour order, prohibiting him from undertaking any building work in his own capacity, or any business operated by him for 10 years.

He undertook work for house extensions, renovation work, and a loft conversion which was left incomplete after taking money in advance.

The 'sub-standard' building works left by Raj Bagga Credit: Swindon Borough Council

Councillor Jim Grant, Swindon Borough’s Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Joint Working, said: “This individual’s actions were reprehensible as he showed complete disregard for the trust his customers placed in him.

"They thought he was carrying out work to improve their homes, yet he destroyed their hopes and dreams leaving behind a trail of shoddy sub-standard work, often incomplete.

"We will not tolerate this type of behaviour from traders in the Borough and will continue to take action to clamp down on rogue traders when reported to us."

