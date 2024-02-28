Hundreds of properties in East Sussex are currently without water or have low pressure.

About 700 properties remain affected in Alfriston, Berwick, Wilmington, Laughton and the surrounding areas.

South East Water said heavy rainfall and flooding have resulted in technical problems at one of its water treatment works which supplies the area.

The company said it's "extremely sorry" to customers.

Matthew Dean, Incident Manager for South East Water, said: “Our teams have been working around the clock to restore supplies to as many people as possible and are continuing that work today.

“Approximately 700 properties remain affected.

“Due to the impact the flooding and rainfall has had on our water treatment works, we don’t anticipate full supplies being restored until sometime tomorrow (Thursday 29 February)."

Customers who are listed on the Priority Services Register who are unable to collect water from a bottled water station have had water delivered directly to their door or are being contacted to arrange a delivery.

A bottled water station is open at The Singing Kettle - 6 Waterloo Square, Alfriston, Polegate BN26 5UD. South East Water is looking to set up more stations.

Anyone who needs urgent assistance can call them on 0333 000 1122.

Mr Dean added: “Once again, we are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and our teams are working as hard to restore supplies as soon as possible.”

