One person has died and two people are still lost following an incident in the Channel involving a suspected small migrant boat.

Border Force vessels from Dover have been assisting the French authorities this afternoon (Wednesday 28 February).

It's understood a migrant boat with multiple people on board got into trouble on the Calais-side of the Varne Bank.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We can confirm there has been an incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters.

“French authorities are leading the response and investigation.

"We will not be commenting further at this stage.”

Figures show that more than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the English Channel.

Home Office figures reveal 290 people made the journey in five boats on Sunday, suggesting an average of around 58 people per boat.

This is the highest number of people making the crossing in a single day for more than a month, after 358 people were recorded on January 17.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...