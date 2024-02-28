A man who assaulted a woman and abducted a child in Bournemouth has been jailed.

Matthew Alan Burke, 41 and of Christchurch, pleaded guilty to offences of kidnap, two counts of breaching a non-molestation order, assault and assault of an emergency worker.

At about 6.45am on Monday 3 July 2023 a woman who was known to the defendant – and had a non-molestation order in place against Burke – was walking in Sea Road in Boscombe with a two-year-old child in a pushchair.

Burke approached and punched the woman before picking up the child and cycling away on a push bike.

Officers found Burke at about 9.20am. He initially tried to get away from officers with the child.

Burke was stopped and arrested, with the child unharmed.

In the evening of Friday 18 August 2023 the same female victim was driving in Castle Lane East and stopped at a junction when a car pulled up alongside her.

The defendant got out of the other vehicle and tried to get into the rear of her vehicle.

The woman got out of the car to confront him, and it was reported Burke grabbed her phone and threw it across the road.

The victim reported that she retrieved it and went to call the police, which led to Burke returning to the other vehicle that then left the scene.

Detective Sergeant Marles, of Bournemouth CID, said: “These incidents involved individuals who were known to each other, with both incidents being witnessed by members of the public.

“We are committed to supporting victims of violent offences and those that are unable to defend themselves, such as those perpetrated against this victim by Matthew Burke.

“We are dedicated to ensuring offenders are held responsible for their actions.”

He was sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment for the offences and made subject to a restraining order.

