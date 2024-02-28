Play Brightcove video

Sussex Bay has a vision for a healthy marine ecosystem along the Sussex Coastline

£100,000 has been awarded to an ambitious scheme to 'rewild' parts of the Sussex coastline.

The marine project could see kelp, oyster beds and saltmarsh reintroduced along the sea bed, helping to combat climate change and nurture wildlife.

Formed over the past two years, the project aims to create a seascape-scale strategy for the entire coastline, from Selsey Bill to Camber Sands.

Sussex Bay, the organisation behind the project, has a vision for a healthy marine ecosystem.

The project aims to create a seascape-scale strategy for 100 miles of coastline Credit: Sussex Bay

Funding from Rewilding Britain, awarded as part of its annual Rewilding Challenge Fund, allows the strategy to increase nature-led recovery of marine habitats.

Jacques Villemot, Marine Rewilding Coordinator for Rewilding Britain says: “The amazing habitats found in our oceans and coastlines – like kelp, oyster beds and saltmarsh – offer a myriad of benefits for wildlife, nature and people.

"They act as natural carbon stores, support diverse ecosystems of wildlife, improve water quality, act as a buffer to help protect coastlines from storm surges and provide invaluable resources and livelihoods to local communities.

“But, sadly, the majority of these habitats are heavily degraded or lost - 96% of the once extensive kelp beds in West Sussex have been lost since the 1980s.

"The Sussex Bay rewilding project is delivering on an urgent need to develop a seascape approach to help drive nature recovery at scale, considering a multitude of species and habitats whilst also creating and progressing opportunities for community engagement, enrichment of local economies and education. "

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…