Motorsports star Mason sets his sights on a world title at just 8-years-old

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor meets Mason Fedrick

Mason Fedrick lives and breathes motorbikes.

The eight-year-old from Newbury trains morning, noon and night and has his sights set on the top.

His 2023 highlights included 25 podium finishes and 10 race wins.

But this isn’t a sport for the faint-hearted. Mason's bike is capable of reaching speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

Mason Fedrick is dreaming of reaching the very top Credit: Holly Fedrick

When asked if he ever gets scared of racing at such speeds, he said: "Sometimes it scares me but how I overcome that fear is I go on a slower bike and build up."

"It feels really nerve-wracking and when I actually get into the race it's fine. It makes me feel really happy because I like being competitive."

Racing requires more than just fearlessness, to succeed riders must possess a combination of physical strength, mental toughness and technical skills.

Mason's coach, Sarah Harris, said: "He's got a massive natural talent. Just his general bike control, his ability, his balance, his focus on the bike is brilliant."

Watch Mason in action

The youngster's biggest supporters are, of course, his parents who spend their weekends travelling up and down the country to watch him race.

His dad, Matthew Fedrick, said: "It's a big commitment. We're very lucky that his school is very understanding and they support Mason. We ask them if he can have time off and as long as he's up to date with his work, they're happy for it. But I've always said to him if he's not up to date with his work then he's not going racing."

Having came second in the FAB AC40 Rookies Championship, Mason is hoping to go one better when he steps up in age and class this year.

The new season gets underway in April but the bikes will be bigger and faster and the stakes even higher.