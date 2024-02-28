Thousands of starfish have washed up dead at Margate beach in Kent.

Thanet District Council has warned residents not to attempt "to move them" and to keep dogs and children away as the dead starfish may have "infectious or transferable diseases".Resident Vincent Hawkins described the scene as a "sad and shocking" sight after spotting the dead starfish while walking his two-year-old Cockapoo. He said: “I was shocked to see so many dead starfish, obviously I’m new to such a phenomenon such as this while out walking Olive, our two-year-old Cockapoo.“I’ve asked around and I’m assured that it’s not an uncommon occurrence following a storm, still it’s a rather shocking sight seeing so many. There are more of the same along Palm Bay.”A council spokesperson said the mass stranding was likely to have been caused by "recent rough seas and onshore winds".

It comes after the county was battered by heavy rain and strong winds on Monday and last week.They added: “The council is aware of the starfish that have washed ashore. We understand the concern from members of the public when sea life is discovered on the district’s beaches."Fish and other sea creatures that have washed ashore are reported to the Environment Agency and the NE Kent Marine Protected Area Management Group. We report all dead aquatic mammals to British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who collect the remains.“Members of the public are advised not to attempt to move any stranded sea life and to keep dogs and children away from them, as they may have infectious or transferable diseases”.An Environment Agency spokesperson said they continue to monitor reports of wash ups.

They added: “Creatures like mussels, starfish, crabs and razor clams occupy rocky habitats and unfortunately can be easily dislodged during unsettled weather, onshore winds or spring tides – causing them to be washed ashore.“We continue to monitor reports of wash ups and if people do have concerns about pollution they should report it to the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60 so we can investigate.”

