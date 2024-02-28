A man who used a phone cable to strangle a woman as she tried to call for help has been jailed.

Andrew Weeks, 61, assaulted the woman at an address in Padworth, West Berkshire in October 2022.

He became physically aggressive, strangled her and made threats, telling her that he was going to kill her.

Weeks, of no fixed abode, then started to slap and punch the victim in the face and pulled a phone from the wall, and used the phone cable to strangle the victim again.

The victim, a woman in her sixties, suffered injuries to her face as well as bruising, scratches and ligature marks to her face and neck.

Police staff investigator Colin Squibb, of West Berkshire’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The sentence reflects the seriousness of the violent and extremely dangerous assault perpetrated against the victim who was punched and strangled at home in an unprovoked attack.

“When the victim attempted to phone for help, Andrew Weeks tore the landline cable from the wall and used the telephone cord used as a ligature around her neck.

“He made off from the scene and was arrested soon after by officers nearby after being found wandering in the road by passers-by.

“I commend the assistance of the public and in particular the courage of the victim in this appalling case of domestic abuse and violence.

“I am pleased that Weeks has been sentenced and I hope the result demonstrates that domestic violence will not be tolerated at any level and Thames Valley Police will always look to bring offenders to justice.”

Weeks pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knuckleduster in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on 24 April last year.

He was also found guilty of one count each of intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court after losing an appeal against his conviction last year.

Weeks was also given a five-year restraining order.

