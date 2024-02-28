A woman from the Isle of Wight who stalked her neighbours and shouted foul language at them whilst cackling has been jailed.

Amanda Realey, 54, caused relentless suffering to residents in Brading between May and September 2023 by persistently hurling verbal insults at them.

One of the victims moved house to escape the abuse.

Realey would routinely shout foul language at neighbours whilst cackling.

On one occasion, she pegged notes to a neighbour’s fence which were scrawled with insults and obscene language.

The offending then went online when Realey published a video of a neighbour mowing the lawn to her Facebook page. The Facebook post and the accompanying video contained a barrage of insults directed at the victim.

Realey was charged with two counts of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and one count of sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

She admitted all of the offences and was sentenced at Isle of Wight Crown Court to 18 months in prison.

PC Caroline Woodgate said: “Realey’s behaviour has been nothing short of horrendous, and the relentless abuse that local residents have suffered has been appalling.

“No one in the community should be subjected to any kind of abuse, let alone to the levels that Realey lowered herself in order to make the lives of good people a misery.

“I am pleased that this has resulted in Realey being sent to jail, and hope this provides some reassurance to local residents.”

