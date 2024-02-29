Conservationists shocked as 'first' seal pup born in Hampshire river

A grey seal pup which has been born on the Beaulieu River is believed to be the first of its kind in Hampshire waters.Conservationists are keeping a close eye on the animal so it can have every chance of survival.

The pup is around five weeks old, it has recently lost its original white fur and is living independently.

The team at Butlers Yard Yacht Harbour have been out in the last few weeks safeguarding the seal from river users and thanking them for not disturbing the animal.

The group have increased the chance of the pup surviving and many conservationists such as Natural England have been involved in the endeavour.

The seal pup pictured with their mother Credit: Buckler's Hard Yacht Harbour

The most special time of the seal's life is the first few weeks when it is living with its mother.

The new arrival was born on the Beaulieu River, experts believe this is very unusual because they did not think these creatures bred in Hampshire waters at all.

The appearance is exciting for people who love open spaces and go out and look at the wildlife that lives and flourishes in our local rivers and around our coastal communities.

The seal pup is around five weeks old Credit: Buckler's Hard Yacht Harbour

People are being reminded to not approach or feed the seal and to keep any dogs on a lead when around it as the seal pup cannot see, smell or hear anyone.

Harbour Master Wendy Stowe said: "This is very exciting news, as grey seals don’t usually breed in these waters and we believe it is the first pup to survive here.

"We would like to thank all of our river users for acting responsibly and helping us to keep the seal pup safe and undisturbed during its all-important first month.

"We are looking forward to watching it grow and join the grey seal colony on the Beaulieu River.”

Seal pups grow at a very quick rate on a diet of high-fat and protein milk from their mothers and this new pup has now survived its first month.

Pups triple their body weight from 10 to 40kg in their first three weeks, as their white fur is replaced by a shorter patterned coat.

Grey seals are a native wildlife species which has naturally colonised on the Beaulieu River but only recently started to breed locally.

Over a third of the world’s grey seals live in UK waters, with as many as 88% of those in Scotland.

Wendy Stowe added: “We feel fortunate to share such a wonderful area of the New Forest and have a duty of care to protect that environment and its inhabitants.

"We ask river users to continue to help us give this new pup the best chance for its future.”

