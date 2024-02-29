Girls Aloud and Mika to headline Brighton and Hove Pride

Brighton and Hove Pride has announced Girls Aloud and Mika will headline the main stage at this year's FABULOSO event.

The two-day fundraiser event will take place at Preston Park in Brighton on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August.

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh will take to the stage on Saturday night performing hits including 'Sound of the Underground' and 'Love Machine'.

On Sunday Mika will be the headline act, singing his top hits 'Love Today' and 'Grace Kelly'.

Other acts include Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis Bextor, S Club, Gabrielle, Kevin Aviance, Björn Again, House Gospel Choir and Danny Beard.

Thousands of people will watch the parade on the streets of Brighton. Credit: PA

Managing Director, Paul Kemp, said: "Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city and this year is going to be incredibly momentous with the fantastic Girls Aloud and Mika headlining our 2 day FABULOSO community fundraiser.

"With over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend, we are beyond thrilled to welcome a fantastic and diverse line-up to Brighton & Hove Pride for 2024 and, with Love, Protest, Unity and JOY at the core of our community parade, we invite everyone to celebrate your true colours."

In addition to the main-stage, FABULOSO will host various diverse and inclusive stages and entertainment zones across the park, including the 'Pride Dance Tent' and the ' Diva Dance Tent'.

The Brighton and Hove Pride LGBTQ+ Community Day Parade will open the weekend under this year's theme of Joy: celebrating life, spirit and resilience.

The parade will go through the city streets with thousands of people watching the event, showcasing more than 100 charities, community groups, small businesses, emergency services such as the NHS and representatives of other Pride organisations.

