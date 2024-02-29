Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Oxford

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man who was stabbed in Oxford.

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Oxford, was attacked in College Lane, Littlemore on Sunday and died yesterday (Wednesday 28 February).

Thames Valley Police officers say the victim’s next of kin have been told and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Formal identification and the post-mortem examination are yet to take place.

Detective Inspector Stuart May, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“If you witnessed the incident, have information about what happened, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or make a report via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43240089409.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

“While our investigation continues, you will see an increased number of officers in the area.

"If you are in the area and have any questions or concerns, please speak to them and they will be happy to assist you.”

A 41-year-old man from Headington has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

A 30-year-old man from Botley has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specific controlled drug above the specified limit.

A 57-year-old woman from Headington has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have all been released on bail.

A 33-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released with no further action.

