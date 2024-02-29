A tiny French bulldog puppy has been found abandoned in a cardboard box.

She was discovered at around 7pm on Saturday night (24 February) on Lower Road in East Farleigh near Maidstone.

The puppy, now named Baba Ganoush, is believed to be suffering from nystagmus - a flicker or twitch of the eyes.

Vets are monitoring the condition as it can fade on its own but can also worsen if it is caused by a disease that affects their balance.

The French bulldog puppy now named Baba Ganoush Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “Baba also has a distinctive old injury to her right ear which has healed so we’re hoping that due to this and her striking colouring that someone may recognise her.

“I’m really keen to hear from anyone who knows where she’s come from or who might have bred her, or who saw anything suspicious in the Lower Road area of East Farleigh on Saturday late-afternoon to early evening."

