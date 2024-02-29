Play Brightcove video

Watch: Sarah Carvey has waived her right to anonymity given to victims of sexual offences to share her inspirational message to other victims

A woman from Sussex, who was abused by her step-father as a young girl, is sharing her story to encourage victims of sexual offences to speak out and get justice.

In 2021, Sarah Carvey reported to Sussex Police that her step-father, Brian Hoad, groomed and raped her when she was a child in the 1980s. The abuse began when she was 12-years-old.

In July 2023, Hoad was jailed for 18 years.

Sarah has now waived the anonymity given to victims of sexual offences to share her inspirational message to other victims – encouraging them to take back control and help the police get justice.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

Sarah has written a statement speaking directly to victims.

In the statement she said: "As an abused child (now well into adulthood) once the secret is out it can feel overwhelming – as the police investigate and you are forced to deal with the reaction of those around you.

"Inasmuch as you felt you didn’t have control over your own body and mind as a victim, handing over your truth to others can feel just as uncontrolled and frightening.

"There are so many ways in which an abuser takes control not only of your body but grooms and manipulates the way you think and feel about yourself.

"The things they say affect your psychological and emotional development and behaviours, long after the abuse itself may have ceased.

"The lies they tell are insidious and often remain in the psyche, sometimes without you being aware of it, for many, many years.

"But I want to tell you there is a really positive way in which you can take back control and change your thinking.

"Speak about it. It takes real courage, but do it.

"Don’t allow your abuser to hold your psychological well-being hostage a moment longer.

"If you feel you can, tell the police. No matter how many years it’s been."

After she reported the abuse in 2021, Sarah received support from specialist officers while an investigation got underway.

Hoad was arrested the next day and he was charged with four counts of rape of a girl under 16 and two counts of sexual assault on a girl under 16.

He was found guilty of all charges at Lewes Crown Court on on 14 July 2021.

Lewes Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sarah says that the legal process is "tough" but that the police are "willing to listen without judgement".

She said: "If there’s a chance of justice, they’ll pull out all the stops to get it. They also put you in touch with great charitable services to offer you emotional support and counselling throughout your journey.

"It isn’t an easy or pleasant thing to do. During the telling of your truth, you will have to go over situations and intimate details which you may have kept hidden for a very long time, and re-visit the hideous emotions associated with them.

"It will invariably affect your loved ones, perhaps your working life. But for all that, the one person’s life you will undoubtedly affect will be that of your abuser.

"Your bravery will allow you to take back some control which was stolen from you. And perhaps in doing so prevent your abuser from abusing others. You may even be able to inspire others to come forward. You have that much power. You really do!

"However, I’m very well aware that sadly not all victims get the justice they deserve. Not every paedophile is convicted as the result of a survivor having the courage to go to the police and tell their truth.

"But please believe me when I tell you that sometimes all it takes to move forward with your life in a really positive way is to know that you’ve been heard and believed. It’s that validation that can change your entire life."

You can read Sarah's full statement here.

Charities that offer support to victims:

NSPCC - The charity offers help and support to all children and young people making current and non-recent disclosures of sexual harassment or abuse.

Childline - ChildLine is a counselling service for children and young people.

Rape Crisis (England and Wales) - The charity provides specialist information and support to all those affected by rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and all other forms of sexual violence and abuse.

The Survivors Trust - Rape and sexual abuse can happen to anyone regardless of their age, gender, race, religion, culture or social status. The Survivors Trust offers support to those in need.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…