The family of a lorry driver, killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the M27, have paid tribute to him saying he "will always be in our hearts". Police were called to the westbound carriageway at Junction 5 at about 12.30pm on Wednesday (21 February) to reports of a collision involving two cars, a Volkswagen Polo and Nissan Juke, and a lorry. Michal Kaminski, 36, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, has been named as the man driving the lorry. He died at the scene.

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Michal Kaminski's family released images in tribute to him. Credit: Hampshire Police

His family have since released a tribute to him.

In a statement, they said: "In loving memory of Michal Kaminski, who died in a tragic crash on the M27 on the 21st of February 2024.

"You will always be in our hearts and we will always remember you smiling.

"Loving family and friends."

They are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving. A 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, of drink driving, and of drug driving. A 37-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three have since been released on bail until 21 May while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances that led to the crash. Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is being asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240076451.

