Wokingham has been named one of the happiest places to live in the UK.

According to a new study the town was ranked second in the list due to low employment rates and weekly earnings.

It came only behind Lancashire’s Ribble Valley which was ranked as the happiest place to live.

Mole Valley came third, with West Berkshire and Bracknell Forest closing the top five.

The study by GoSmokeFree analysed factors ranging from crime rates to economic indicators from the ONS and the Catchment Based Approach.

Wokingham has a low unemployment rate of 2.3% and one of the highest weekly earning averages of £785.80.

A spokesperson for GoSmokeFree said: “The study highlights the multifaceted nature of happiness and well-being and emphasises the importance of considering various factors in assessing quality of life.

“This data also wants to underline that this top 10 coincides with the areas where the population can conduct a life which is more stress-free than others, making, in turn, more likely a reduction of the risk of criminality, smoking and drug use, as well as depression and other mental health conditions.

“While this is not an absolute rule, it’s important to give credit where credit is due, recognising the significance of these places’ commitment to provide a happy environment to live in.”