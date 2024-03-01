A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed multiple times in Oxford.

Police were called to Edgecombe Road in the Barton area of the city at around 11:35pm last night (Thursday 29 February).

A man, 28, from Barton, has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Krista Thompson of Oxford CID said: “I fully appreciate that this incident will cause concern in the local community and you may see additional officers in the area as a result.

“We have a significant scene-watch in place and Bayswater Road is currently closed between Edgecombe Road and the Headington roundabout while our investigation continues.

“If you have any concerns or questions, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of these officers.

“I would also ask anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any information that may assist this investigation to contact us via our website, by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 43240096926.”

