Emergency services are currently dealing with a 15 vehicle collision on the M23 in Sussex.

The road has been closed in both directions between junctions 10 and 11 for Pease Pottage.

ITV Meridian understands a triage centre has now been set up to deal with the number of people injured in the crash.

South East Coast Ambulance, Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue are all in attendance.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police told ITV Meridian there are multiple casualties being treated by the ambulance service.

They said: “We have closed the M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 following a serious collision this evening.

“Emergency services were called at around 5.40pm to a collision involving around 15 vehicles. The ambulance service is assessing and treating multiple casualties.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time and to expect significant disruption. Thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”

Roger Williams, who drove down the M23 when the incident happened, said it was the worst pileup he had seen in 62 years.

“Has to be 30+ vehicles smashed”, he said. “There’s vans on their sides, a minibus upside down. There has to be 30+ vehicles. I counted 5 facing wrong way after spinning but the whole carriageway covered in debris.

“There was a hail storm. The carriageway was covered in 2 inches of ice and people were speeding through it.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We are currently in attendance at an RTC involving multiple vehicles between Junctions 10 and 11 of the M23 at Pease Pottage. Please avoid the area."

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance service said: " We remain at the scene of a multi-vehicle RTC on the M23 between junction 10 and 11. We are assessing and treating multiple casualties and urge people to avoid the area."

This is a breaking story. More to follow.