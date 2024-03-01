Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Abigail Bracken has been speaking to the family of Casper Roberts.

The parents of a toddler who has a rare condition that causes him to stop breathing when he falls asleep, are hoping that a breathing pacemaker might one day help him lead a normal life.

Casper Oakley Roberts was born with a rare genetic condition that means his parents have to closely monitor him when he's asleep.

There are only around 100 cases of Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome - or CCHS in the UK.

The family, from Hove in East Sussex, are working with world-leading scientists to help develop a machine.

At the moment, his parents Stephanie Roberts and James Oakley, or a carer, have to watch him through the night in case his ventilator stops working.

Casper's breathing difficulties started when he was just a few hours old.

Play Brightcove video

Casper's parents Stephanie Roberts and James Oakley.

"We didn't know anything was going to be up with Casper until he was born," said Casper's mother Stephanie.

"It was a completely normal pregnancy.

"When he was born, everyone thought he was a healthy little baby and then about 12 hours after he was born, one of the midwives started to notice that he was in a bit of respiratory distress and wasn't breathing properly."

A short time latest Casper's parents were told that he had to be incubated and was in the equivalent of intensive care.

Casper's parents have to monitor him closely when he falls asleep as he can stop breathing. Credit: ITV Meridian

Casper's father James said: "As a family, we're very close, luckily, so we have support.

"But that's not nursing support of somebody looking after your child who requires artificial life support just to stay alive.

"This can be from anything from when Casper falls asleep, as I say, needing his ventilator consistently.

"Sometimes if he becomes upset in the supermarket, he will forget to breathe."

Casper's parents or a carer, have to watch him through the night in case his ventilator stops working. Credit: ITV Meridian

Casper's family has set up a charity, Keep me Breathing - to fund research into his condition.

Due to the illness being so rare, there's little incentive for pharmaceuticals or tech companies to look for a cure.

But the charity is paying for the development of a new type of pacemaker.

His family hope a breathing pacemaker will help Casper, and others like him to lead a normal life - without a ventilator.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…