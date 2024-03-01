A teenager from Southsea has been found guilty of the manslaughter of an 18-year-old man in Bournemouth last year.

Today a jury ruled that Thomas Betteridge, 18, was not guilty of the murder of Cameron Hamilton, who died during a fight in Bournemouth town centre.

Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene following the altercation in the area of The Square at 1.26am on Saturday 5 August 2023.

Betteridge was arrested alongside his friend Lennie Hansen, also 18, who today, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.

Betteridge is due to be sentenced on April 15.

Last summer, Cameron Hamilton's family issued the following tribute: "Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time. We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken.

"We don't want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.

"We would also like to thank all the police officers who attended the scene and were with Cam and all the people who have sent their condolences and wishes to the family."

More follows.

