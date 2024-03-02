A bag containing 11 street deals of cocaine was found concealed behind an air vent of a car being driven by Sali Igalliu.

He is the latest criminal with links to an organised crime group, which uses text messages and postcodes to deliver cocaine, to be put behind bars.

On 22 December 2022, Igalliu was at the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa which was seen by officers parked in Commercial Road.

Initial checks flagged the car as having no insurance and when the vehicle was seen to leave officers quickly brought it to a stop.

Suspicions grew when a nervous Igalliu was unable to tell constables where he was heading to, and he was detained for a drug search.

Cocaine was found behind an air vent and officers also seized £360 in cash, as well as a phone which contained several postcodes and messages consistent with drugs supply.

During police interviews, Igalliu, 21, formerly of Turner Road, Tonbridge, denied dealing and said the drugs seized were for his own personal use.

He was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property, namely the cash seized.

Igalliu pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

DC Nell Shortis of West Kent CID said: "Igalliu may consider himself unlucky, as he was able to later provide proof that the car had actually been insured.

"Regardless, this case demonstrates once again our commitment to tackling a small minority of drug dealers who target our communities.

"Our use of both uniformed and plain clothes officers continues to make it very hard for criminals to operate for any length of time and there will be no let-up in our determination to keep these people off our streets and ultimately get the punishment they deserve."

