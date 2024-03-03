A 16-year-old boy has been badly hurt in a hit and run in Eastbourne.

The emergency services were called to Friday Street, Eastbourne shortly after midnight on Saturday 2 March to a report of a car hitting a pedestrian.

The vehicle left the scene without stopping and an investigation is ongoing to identify and locate those involved.

The 16-year-old boy was hit by a car on Friday Street, Eastbourne. Credit: Google Maps.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 005 of 02/03.

