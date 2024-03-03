A man has been given a three year prison sentence for setting fire to a shop in Folkestone that he’d tried to steal from.

Shaun Brocklehurst, 42, was stopped by a man in a grocery store on Cheriton High Street and was found with alcohol in his bag that he was attempting to steal.

An altercation followed, in which Brocklehurst punched and kicked the man before leaving the premises.

Around half an hour later, Brocklehurst returned with a small fuel can and poured a flammable liquid over the front of the shop and igniting it, leading to a rush of flames.

He then left the scene.

The fire was extinguished quickly by a member of the public and no injuries were reported.

An investigation by East Kent CID led to the arrest of Brocklehurst, of Phillip Road, Folkestone, who was charged with attempted robbery and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

After pleading guilty, Brocklehurst was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court to three years’ imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Joshua Wratten of East Kent CID, said: "Brocklehurst’s actions were completely reckless - endangering public safety with no regard for the consequences, which could have been devastating.

"It is merciful that nobody was hurt as a result of his behaviour that day.

"I am pleased that a custodial sentence has been imposed, reflecting the gravity of the case and would hope it serves as a reminder that this kind of behaviour in our communities will not be tolerated."

