WATCH: Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count

Counting butterflies reduces anxiety according to a wildlife charity based in Dorset.

Butterfly Conservation surveyed people taking part in the Big Butterfly Count and found it reduced anxiety by 9%.

Researchers also found that 15 minutes observing and counting butterflies boosted participants' feeling of connectedness with nature and mental wellbeing.

A small white Peter Eeles Credit: Butterfly Conservation

Dr Richard Fox, Head of Science at Butterfly Conservation, says: "While we have long known that there is a link between nature and human wellbeing, this study is the first to prove that the simple act of looking for and counting butterflies leads to a measurable decrease in anxiety.

"The results suggest that citizen science projects such as the Big Butterfly Count can play a part in improving people’s mental health, as well as gathering important data on how butterflies are faring to inform our conservation work."

Dr Carly Butler, a Researcher in Nature Connectedness at the University of Derby and lead researcher on the study, says: "Our study showed that even small periods of time spent watching and counting butterflies are beneficial, with the benefits of reduced anxiety and stronger nature connectedness being the same whether people carried out just one 15-minute count or took part multiple times.

"This is key in proving that simple, small pockets of time connecting with wildlife and nature have a profound and beneficial effect on how we feel.”

A Holly Blue butterfly pictured Credit: Butterfly Conservation

Participants reported a range of positive and negative emotions, including joy, fascination, sadness, and concern.

The feeling of concern was driven by not seeing as many butterflies as they expected and fear over what is happening to the planet.

Dr Carly Butler added: "Interestingly, the more intensely participants felt these emotions, the more their feeling of closeness to nature and noticing wildlife increased afterwards, with participants reporting they felt motivated to help butterflies and nature more, by doing things such as transforming their gardens into butterfly-friendly havens."

Dr Richard Fox says: "In order to save wildlife and ensure nature’s recovery we need people to care, and we know that being connected to nature sparks these caring feelings and a desire to do something positive.

"This study indisputably shows that citizen science activities, such as spending just a few minutes counting butterflies, makes people feel more connected to nature – a vital step in the battle to save wildlife.

"We’re at a tipping point, nature is in crisis, but we can all do something to help.

"Simple acts such as creating wild spaces to provide a haven for wildlife, or planting butterfly friendly plants in pots on a patio, terrace or balcony can have a positive impact."

This year’s Big Butterfly Count will take place from Friday 12 July to Sunday 4 August.

