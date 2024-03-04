Deer spotted rummaging in people's gardens in Sussex

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Herd of deer caught on camera in Buxted, near Uckfield

Deer have been spotted rummaging in people's gardens in Sussex.

Neighbours in Buxted near Uckfield captured the moment the surprise guests appeared.

The herd of at least ten deer can be seen sneaking through hedges one by one, travelling from garden to garden.

After making themselves at home and having a little look for some snacks, the visitors decided it was time for the next leg of their adventure and made their way through the hedge into the property next door.

